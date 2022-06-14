John Nkengasong sworn in as ambassador-at-large and coordinator of the U.S. global HIV/AIDS fight

Today News Africa | Former Africa CDC director John Nkengasong sworn in as ambassador-at-large and coordinator of the U.S. global HIV/AIDS fight.

Born in Cameroon, he is the first person of African origin to hold the position

The former Africa CDC director Dr. John Nkengasong was sworn into office on Monday to serve as ambassador-at-large and coordinator of United States government activities to combat HIV/AIDS globally. Dr. Nkengasong, who was born in Cameroon, is the first person of African origin to hold the position. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on May 5, 2022.

“Was humbling to take the oath of office today as ?Ambassador at large for the U.S Global HIV/AIDS Coordinator. [email protected]? has been a game changer in the fight against HIV/AIDS. With the power of partnerships, we can end AIDS by 2030 as a public health threat!,” Nkengasong, tweeted.

Was humbling to take the oath of office today as ?Ambassador at large for the U.S Global HIV/AIDS Coordinator. ?@PEPFAR? has been a game changer in the fight against HIV/AIDS. With the power of partnerships, we can end AIDS by 2030 as a public health threat! pic.twitter.com/E26gakLvSc — John Nkengasong (@JNkengasong) June 14, 2022

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. nominated Nkengasong for the position last September while he was still serving as the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, a specialized technical institution of the African Union headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

