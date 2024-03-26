José Mourinho in pole position to coach the Indomitable Lions

Share Facebook

Afrique Sports | The Cameroonian football world could be on the verge of experiencing an unprecedented event with the potential arrival of José Mourinho at the helm of the Indomitable Lions.

According to the latest reports from CRTV, the Cameroonian national television, advanced negotiations are underway between the State of Cameroon and the famous Portuguese coach, known as the “Special One.”

Mourinho, whose trophy cabinet includes Champions League victories with Porto, Chelsea, and Inter Milan, is said to have captivated Cameroonian officials with his combative spirit and international expertise. However, salary poses a significant hurdle. Mourinho, known for his high salary demands, could be a financial challenge for the Cameroonian state. The question remains: Is Cameroon willing to invest heavily to recruit this renowned coach?

? José Mourinho serait en discussion très avancée avec l'État du Cameroun afin de prendre la tête des Lions indomptables.

Le technicien portugais aurait pris le dessus sur ses concurrents mais aurait une exigence salariale très élevée. ???? [Raphaël Nkoa via Fou Foot Foot/CRTV… pic.twitter.com/R1f1uWD5TX — AllezLesLions (@AllezLesLions) March 25, 2024

The answer should emerge in the coming days. If this commitment were to materialize, the impact on African football would be monumental, marking a historic milestone for the Indomitable Lions and the entire continent.