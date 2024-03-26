José Mourinho in pole position to coach the Indomitable Lions

March 26, 2024 Leave a comment

Afrique Sports | The Cameroonian football world could be on the verge of experiencing an unprecedented event with the potential arrival of José Mourinho at the helm of the Indomitable Lions.

According to the latest reports from CRTV, the Cameroonian national television, advanced negotiations are underway between the State of Cameroon and the famous Portuguese coach, known as the “Special One.”

Mourinho, whose trophy cabinet includes Champions League victories with Porto, Chelsea, and Inter Milan, is said to have captivated Cameroonian officials with his combative spirit and international expertise. However, salary poses a significant hurdle. Mourinho, known for his high salary demands, could be a financial challenge for the Cameroonian state. The question remains: Is Cameroon willing to invest heavily to recruit this renowned coach?

The answer should emerge in the coming days. If this commitment were to materialize, the impact on African football would be monumental, marking a historic milestone for the Indomitable Lions and the entire continent.

Check Also

Coup de tonnerre au Cameroun ! Eto’o veut tenter le pari fou Mourinho

Football365 | José Mourinho pourrait devenir le prochain sélectionneur de l’équipe nationale du Cameroun, selon …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2024, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved