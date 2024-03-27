Indomitable Lions: “No contact between José Mourinho and Cameroon”

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Afrique Sports | According to our colleagues at CFOOT, José Mourinho will not be the new coach of the Indomitable Lions and has not engaged in any discussions with Cameroon.

On Monday, in his show “Fou Fou Foot,” Raphaël Nkoa, head of sports services at the national television CRTV Sport, claimed that Cameroon was in negotiations with José Mourinho to succeed Rigobert Song.

This information was somewhat imprudently launched as it is not very difficult to verify the truth of what seemed to be a small bombshell. Unfortunately for Nkoa, Mourinho’s entourage reacted very quickly by denying the news and adding that the Special One had no intention of working in Africa. Indeed, contacted by our colleagues at CFOOT, the Portuguese coach through his immediate circle denied any contact with the State of Cameroon to this day.

The double winner of the Champions League is currently not interested in an African challenge, according to the source. Still according to CFOOT, the shortlist currently under examination by the government includes three names, and Mourinho’s is not among them. Furthermore, the Portuguese coach is rumored to be heading to FC Porto in August next year.