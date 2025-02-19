“Journalists Tried to Extort Me for Good Press” – Raymond Kalla Exposes Media Corruption in Cameroonian Football

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Former Cameroonian football legend Raymond Kalla recently sat down with Passion Foot Invest to reflect on his illustrious career, his time with the national team, and the challenges he faced both on and off the pitch.

A Career Marred by Unfair Criticism and Media Manipulation

In a shocking revelation, Kalla exposed how some journalists in Cameroon attempted to extort money from him in exchange for positive press coverage. His refusal to comply, he claims, led to relentless smear campaigns and false accusations about his age, personal life, and performance.

“They wanted me to pay them so they could speak well of me,” Kalla stated.

“If you do not give them money, they destroy your image. I refused to pay, so they spread lies, saying I was older than I actually was, and even claimed I had a 27-year-old child when I was only 24.”

Despite these challenges, Kalla remained unshaken. Instead of engaging in futile battles with the media, he focused on proving his worth on the field. “If they wanted to bring me down, I decided to be even stronger on the pitch,” he said.

A Career Defined by Resilience and Excellence

Kalla’s journey from a humble neighborhood in Cameroon to football stardom is nothing short of inspiring. He made his mark early in his career, participating in three FIFA World Cups (1994, 1998, and 2002) and playing a crucial role in the defense of the Indomitable Lions. Throughout his career, he played in various European clubs and earned legendary status wherever he went.

Even when some journalists questioned his age and abilities, Kalla’s performances spoke for themselves. “Every club I played for, I became a legend,” he emphasized. His consistency and leadership on the field earned him nearly 90 caps for Cameroon, making him one of the most respected players in the country’s football history.

Lack of Recognition from the Cameroonian Federation

Despite his contributions to Cameroonian football, Kalla received no official farewell or recognition from the national federation when he retired. He lamented how other football nations honor their legends, organizing farewell matches or symbolic gestures to acknowledge their service.

“There was no official recognition for me—not even a bouquet of flowers,” he revealed. However, he finds comfort in the respect and admiration he receives from the Cameroonian people. “I walk on the streets, and people stop me to say thank you. That means more to me than any official ceremony.”

Life After Football: Investments and Future Plans

Kalla also spoke about his life after football, emphasizing the importance of financial management and investments. Unlike many footballers who struggle after retirement, he has successfully transitioned into business and continues to look ahead with optimism.

When asked about his future, he responded, “I see myself in 10, 15, or 20 years still impacting lives, especially helping young players manage their finances and careers wisely.”

A Legacy That Speaks for Itself

Raymond Kalla’s story is a testament to resilience, integrity, and passion for football. Despite media attacks, lack of official recognition, and pressures to conform to corrupt practices, he stayed true to himself. His legacy remains intact, not because of what journalists wrote about him, but because of what he demonstrated on the field.

For Kalla, true honor does not come from press coverage or official awards. Instead, it comes from the millions of fans who still remember and appreciate his contributions to Cameroonian football. “When people stop me on the streets to say they are proud of me, that is enough.”

Final Thoughts: A Message to Young Footballers

Kalla’s experience serves as a powerful lesson for young footballers. He encourages them to focus on their careers and not fall victim to media manipulation. “Play your game, give your best, and let your performance speak for itself. Do not let money or corruption define your legacy.”

His words resonate beyond football—they reflect the struggles of honest professionals in all fields who refuse to compromise their values. Raymond Kalla remains a true Indomitable Lion, both on and off the field.