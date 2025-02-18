Claude Leroy: “In Cameroon, I Was Fortunate to Count on Paul Biya, an Extraordinary President”

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Claude Leroy, a seasoned coach with extensive experience in African football, recently shared his insights on one of the biggest challenges facing the sport on the continent: government interference in the technical management of national teams. Speaking on the program “Fou Fou Foot” on CRTV, Leroy emphasized that his success as a coach was largely due to his refusal to accept external influence over his decision-making.

Government Involvement: A Hindrance to African Football

Leroy highlighted a persistent issue in African football—the excessive involvement of government ministries in the technical management of national teams. He explained that since ministries often provide the funding, they sometimes feel entitled to interfere in team management, which disrupts the functioning of national teams.

“Often, the confusion in Africa comes from the fact that since the ministry provides the funding, they sometimes want to interfere too much in technical management, and that simply cannot work,” Leroy stated. He made it clear that throughout his career, he had never allowed external forces to dictate his choices. “People know my career. Throughout my entire career, no one has ever bothered me about my technical decisions. I always said that if anyone ever tried to impose anything on me, I would quietly leave without making a fuss.”

Paul Biya’s Support: A Key Factor in Success

Leroy recalled his time coaching Cameroon's Indomitable Lions and the unwavering support he received from President Paul Biya. Unlike in many other African nations where political interference hampers football progress, Leroy found in Cameroon a leader who valued professional autonomy.

“I was fortunate in Cameroon—not to flatter or be a sycophant—to have an extraordinary president in Paul Biya. He always put me in the best conditions to work, telling me, ‘It is up to you to play; we will assess afterward. If you win, we continue; if you fail, we try another solution,’” Leroy recounted.

The former Indomitable Lions coach emphasized that this level of trust and independence was instrumental in fostering success. Without political meddling, he was able to focus entirely on team strategy and player performance, leading Cameroon to notable achievements on the international stage.

Paul Biya’s Continued Involvement in Cameroonian Football

President Paul Biya has maintained a keen interest in the progress of Cameroon’s national team, regularly addressing their performance in his speeches. During the 59th edition of Youth Day celebrations, he once again spoke about the Indomitable Lions, reaffirming his commitment to the nation’s footballing ambitions.

Leroy’s testimony highlights a crucial lesson for African football governance: success is more likely when professionals are allowed to operate without undue interference.