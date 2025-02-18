Pierre Womé Nlend Reacts After the Parking Incident That Triggered Samuel Eto’o’s Anger | +video

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | A dramatic scene unfolded in the parking lot of the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium annex in Yaoundé on Sunday, February 16, 2025, ahead of the Elite One championship match between Canon de Yaoundé and Gazelle de Garoua. The altercation involved former Cameroonian national team defender Pierre Womé Nlend and Fecafoot president Samuel Eto’o, whose visible frustration over a parking dispute quickly became the talk of Cameroonian football circles.

The Incident: A Parking Dispute Turns Heated

Pierre Womé arrived at the stadium at 3:15 PM, just 15 minutes before the match’s kickoff. Familiar with the venue, he attempted to park in a spot he claimed to have used previously. However, Faustin Mbida, the General Secretary of the Transitional Committee for Professional Football (CTFP), denied him access without providing any justification.

As Womé attempted to understand the refusal, Cameroonian football legend Roger Milla arrived. The two exchanged greetings, and Womé explained the situation. Milla, apparently confused by the restriction, asked if there was an issue between Womé and Mbida, to which Womé responded in the negative.

Milla was then granted entry, and the gate was closed behind him, leaving Womé stunned. Feeling unfairly treated, Womé left his vehicle where it was and proceeded to enter the stadium through the ticket office to watch the game.

Shortly after, security personnel approached him, informing him that he needed to move his vehicle because Samuel Eto’o had arrived. Without hesitation, Womé complied. However, a video surfaced showing Eto’o reacting angrily when he was informed that the vehicle in question belonged to Womé. This public display of frustration from the Fecafoot president fueled further controversy.

Womé’s Response: Clarifying the Narrative

The morning after the incident, Pierre Womé addressed the situation in an interview with Camfoot, expressing his disappointment at how events unfolded and how the public had interpreted them.

“I saw the video circulating, and I did not even know that Samuel Eto’o had been filmed,” Womé stated. He went on to clarify that he was never directly asked by Eto’o to move his vehicle, contradicting widespread reports that Eto’o personally ordered him to do so.

The former defender also lamented what he perceives as a pattern of exclusion and mistreatment by certain Fecafoot officials, recalling a previous instance where he and others were denied access to the Fecafoot Technical Center in Odza without explanation.

“It saddens me to hear what was said in the video when he was told the vehicle belonged to me. It is a shame that things have reached this level, but I am not surprised,” Womé remarked. Copied from CameroonOnline.ORG

A Growing Rift Among Football Icons?

The tension between Womé and Eto’o is not an isolated event but part of what appears to be a broader issue of discord among former Cameroonian football greats. Womé’s disappointment at being sidelined from spaces where he once had unrestricted access suggests underlying friction within the football administration.

With Eto’o at the helm of Fecafoot, there has been increasing scrutiny on how relationships with former players are managed. While the incident may seem minor, it reflects deeper tensions in Cameroonian football governance.

As the video of Eto’o’s reaction continues to circulate, it remains to be seen whether this episode will prompt any reconciliation or if it will further deepen divisions among the country’s football legends. For now, Pierre Womé has made it clear: he feels unjustly treated but is not willing to engage in unnecessary conflict.

The question remains—will Fecafoot address these growing concerns, or will such incidents continue to fuel controversy in Cameroonian football?