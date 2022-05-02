Kenya: Samuel Eto’oLands in Malindi with Family for Vacation

Share Facebook

Tuko | Former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward Samuel Eto’o announced he was in Malindi, in coastal Kenya The Cameroonian soccer star posted a photo with his family next to a private jet on the runway Eto’o, who quit playing football in 2019, expressed gratitude, and his family seemed to be in high spirits



African football legend Samuel Eto’o has caused a stir on social media after announcing he was in Malindi. Samuel Eto’o at Malindi International Airport.

The Cameroonian, who played for Inter Milan and Barcelona, posted a photo with his family at the Malindi International Airport.

The image depicted the star with his wife and two daughters next to a private jet.

They seemed to be in high spirits as they smiled at the camera. The plane, a private charter, had a Kenyan flag by the door.

Eto’o captioned the photo: “Merci (thank you) Malindi. Family love.”

Numerous Kenyans commented on the photo, with many heaping praises on the country. Here are some of the comments:

Kanjaa Beibe:

“My beautiful country Kenya.”

Godwin E. Arii:

“Kenya is indeed beautiful.”

David Maina Ndung’u: