Kenya: Samuel Eto’oLands in Malindi with Family for Vacation

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward Samuel Eto'o announced he was in Malindi, in coastal Kenya The Cameroonian soccer star posted a photo with his family next to a private jet on the runway Eto'o, who quit playing football in 2019, expressed gratitude, and his family seemed to be in high spirits
African football legend Samuel Eto’o has caused a stir on social media after announcing he was in Malindi. Samuel Eto’o at Malindi International Airport.
The Cameroonian, who played for Inter Milan and Barcelona, posted a photo with his family at the Malindi International Airport.
The image depicted the star with his wife and two daughters next to a private jet.
They seemed to be in high spirits as they smiled at the camera. The plane, a private charter, had a Kenyan flag by the door.
Eto’o captioned the photo: “Merci (thank you) Malindi. Family love.”
Numerous Kenyans commented on the photo, with many heaping praises on the country. Here are some of the comments:
Kanjaa Beibe:
“My beautiful country Kenya.”
Godwin E. Arii:
“Kenya is indeed beautiful.”
David Maina Ndung’u:
“Welcome back to Kenya, Samuel Eto’o.”