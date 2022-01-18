Kidnapped priest released

Share Facebook

Yaoundé (Agenzia Fides) – Father Bekong Tobias, the Cameroonian priest

captured by armed men in military uniform on January 12 (see Fides, 14/1/2022) near the parish of St. Charles Lwanga, Checkpoint-Molyko, Buea, in the Anglophone region of southeastern Cameroon, has been released.

As Fides has just learned, the priest was released the same day he was captured by his kidnappers, whose identity has not been revealed. “Father Bekong Tobias was released safe and sound around one o’clock at night from January 12 to 13”, Church sources told Agenzia Fides. (L.M.) (Agenzia Fides, 18/1/2022)