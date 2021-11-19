Lawmaker Reacts Over Suspected Invasion Of Cameroon Ambazonian Soldiers In Taraba State [+video]

Lawmaker Reacts Over Suspected Invasion Of Cameroon Ambazonian Soldiers In Taraba State
LRC how far will u go to cook up lies with ur Nigerian hypocrites? Ambazonians have no business in Taraba. If they wanted cross border incursions Bamileke and Sawa people would’ve been in serious trouble by now. Why will they go all the way to Taraba where Ikom and Calabar is next door? LRC soldiers invaded Taraba on October 22, 2021 and caused mayhem. Their remnants have now disguised as Amba boys. A people thriving on fraud, deceit and repression are only bound to disintegrate and fall apart.
Well said. Truth can not hide.The call for Nigeria to come help, fell on deaf ears and
now another trick must be used. What will happen to lrc, is that Nigeria, will ignite
the story of BAKASSI and lrc, will be the laughing stock soon.