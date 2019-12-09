Home / English / Legendary Former Inter Striker Samuel Eto’o Launches A Music Career

Legendary Former Inter Striker Samuel Eto’o Launches A Music Career

December 9, 2019 Leave a comment

Sempre Inter ( | Former Inter striker Samuel Eto’o has announced that he will be launching a new music career with a post on his Twitter page yesterday.The 38-year-old Cameroonian, who retired from professional football earlier this year, will debut on 20th December in his first concert, at the Parc des Prices in Douala, Cameroon.

He previously spent two seasons with the Nerazzurri, where he was one of the stars in Inter’s historic Treble winning campaign.Eto’o posted the announcement alongside the caption: “Does anyone say that Eto’o can’t? Absentees will be wrong… We’ll see.”

Check Also

Biya limoge le plus vieux directeur de société publique

APAnews | Le directeur général du Centre national d’études et d’expérimentation du machinisme agricole (Ceneema) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
risus. sed facilisis vel, ultricies Donec elit. libero sit libero. ipsum