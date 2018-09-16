Mass Exodus Underway From Cameroon’s English-Speaking Regions

BUEA, SOUTHWESTERN CAMEROON VOA | People fleeing the violence in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon are going through systematic searches before being allowed to enter the French-speaking regions of the central African state after the government claimed fighters were trying to enter with weapons.
It is very busy here at the Mile 17 bus station in the English speaking Southwestern town of Buea, where at least 30 transport buses leave daily for either the French-speaking town of Douala, or Cameroon’s capital city, Yaounde. Many people remain at the station, some with their mattresses, dresses and kitchen utensils, expecting more buses to arrive and transport them.
Gabriel Mbinkar, an official of a bus agency says they have doubled fares from $8 to $16 because their vehicles return from the French-speaking towns empty, since many people are fleeing English-speaking towns and villages and no one is coming in.
“As you will see behind me passengers are there, waiting for vehicles, the vehicles that were there this morning are already gone and we are trying to see what is available if it can get these people by the latter hours of the day so that they can go out in order for people not to fall into trouble,” said Mbinkar.
Among those leaving is businesswoman Philomena Maloke. She says the military searched her luggage and that of her two-month-old daughter at least seven times between Kumba, her town of origin and Buea where she arrived Saturday to continue to Yaounde.
“It is a pity that it is happening here in our country,” she said.
Bernard Okalia Bilai, governor of the English-speaking Southwest region of Cameroon visited the Mile 17 motor park Saturday to plead with people to stop the mass exodus.
He says people are running away because of threats from separatist fighters to disrupt the October 7 presidential election, and because of rumors the military is planning raids against the armed separatists that invaded many towns in the region.
“There is fake news that the army will attack, will launch an attack, no, the army is not launching attacks,” said Bilai. “The army are there to protect the population and their property. Those who are abandoning their homes, you can see here, we have beds, furniture, no, where are they going. No, we want them to stay at home.”
The governor of Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest, Deben Tchoffo, says thousands are also leaving his region. He says the military has seized weapons some suspected fighters were hiding in their luggage as they left for French-speaking towns. Tchoffo says he is making an appeal for every one travelling to verify their luggage to make sure traffickers are not hiding weapons in their bags.
“I will like to launch an appeal here to ask them to collaborate with security services. To denounce those that are threatening them to the security services, so that together, we fight to bring back the situation back to normalcy,” he said.
Unrest began in Cameroon in November 2016 when English speaking teachers and lawyers demonstrated against the overbearing use of the French language. Separatists took over and started demanding the independence of the English speaking from the French-speaking regions of the bilingual country.
The separatists have on social media insisted that they will disrupt Cameroon’s October 7 presidential election in the English-speaking regions. They say they are an independent nation called Ambazonia and will not allow such an election in their land. The government is assuring the people of security.
The United Nations reports that 300 people including 130 policemen and the military have been killed, hundreds of thousands have fled for their lives to the bushes and towns in the French-speaking regions. At least 20,000 have crossed over to Nigeria.
Does anyone remember “La vérité vient d’en haut”? Well, Mr. Governor lives in the Littoral and works in Buea. How then does he expect ordinary mortals to forget this presidential dictum which he is putting to practice so well? Only a hypocrite will preach one thing but do another.
And what is true for the SWP is eqully true for Monsieur Le Gouverneur Lele L’Afrique Mouaffo’s NWP.
Very true….if the governor is not afraid then he should stay and work in buea with his family
Un et indivisible indeed. As our people flee we are yet to see any of the so-called brothers in larepublique rise up for them.
The union is over and Angel and must be free
“Brothers” are experts at lecturing Ambazonians, not taking care of their own backyards.
With a party card – which one sycophant places way above an academic degree – it is possible to become an expert in any area of governance and to Lord it over everybody.
Sad! SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING! Report all those ambacocroaches to BIR. Those ambaroaches are all hoodlums waiting in the bushes to start looting businesses and peoples hard earned property as they flee. Same tactics like ISIS. BIR go show them pepper!
This is crystal clear proof that Dictator Biya’s so-called “ISLAND OF PEACE” is TWO and DIVISIBLE
The collapse of the informal union is unstoppable.
The endgame will be ZERO VIVRE-ENSEMBLER in future.
“The situation in the South-West and North-West Regions is stabilizing, and the Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism should thus be able to delve into the crux of the problem;” (Biya, 2018)
OU BE THE JUDGE !!!!
Vivre-ensemble
During wartime, the belligerents can only NEGOTIATE. The time for DIALOGUE is therefore over.
Those people who were running their mouths here that the army will wrap up the war in two weeks are licking their wounds in shame.Let them come and talk again.The seccessionists are giving them a run for their money.Almost 80 percent of SC is ungovernable.Y’de have lost authority and legitimacy in SC.The seccessionists are now in charge.When the seccessionists told Biya to release all anglophones arrested,Biya said nyet…..and told the world that all those anglophones arrested are terrorist.Here we are,in an irreversible situation…Amba for live…..
@Kongosa,
the same people financing this disorder, will now be forced to divert funds they would have sent to IG to fleeing families, who’ll surely have a quieter stay in LRC until the election is over.
More overtime, night duty and of course plenty of unbearable stress for war mongers in coming days.
Boomerang effect?…
I am happy you are all going to meet ur bros and sis east of the Mungo, bros and sis who chose NGR know why they did so. Authentic Anglos have got no beef with Franco chums—not to the good taste of some hungry wolves OUTSIDE the den—who’re already salivating without even smelling the least scent of meat tho.
You’re going to eat tandong Muea, not in the den but OUTSIDE of course…
Zam-Zam, did someone tell you, citizens of Southern Cameroons have some beef with citizens of LRC? That maybe a narrative you are trying to spin.
I am not sure how many narratives, unfortunately incoherent, you have spilled out here.
Sometimes, silence is golden.
Paul Biya would have to Open the people’s Palace, The Unity Palace, for Emergency Accommodation since He Refused Parliament to Debate on the Anglophone Crisis and Resolve the issue one and for All. What good is the parliament, The Senate and the Constitutional Counsel if non of them is allowed to Debate the main issues facing the country? I guess they only exist to modify the constitution when the amendment favors the king. Long live the King they sing while their children and families suffer. Cry my beloved Cameroon.
Paul Biya devrait ouvrir le palais du peuple, le palais de l’unité, pour le logement d’urgence, car il a refusé au Parlement de débattre de la crise anglophone et de régler le problème un pour tous. A quoi bon le parlement, le sénat et le conseil constitutionnel s’ils ne sont pas autorisés à débattre des principaux problèmes auxquels le pays est confronté? Je suppose qu’ils n’existent que pour modifier la constitution lorsque l’amendement favorise le roi. Vive le roi qu’ils chantent pendant que leurs enfants et leurs familles souffrent. Cry mon bien-aimé Cameroun.