Mathis Amougou: Chelsea agree deal for Saint-Etienne teen – sources

ESPN | Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne worth in the region of €15 million ($15.5m), sources have told ESPN.

The sources added that the 19-year-old midfielder is more likely to join the Blues’ first-team setup immediately as opposed to joining Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg on loan, but either way the initial deal is expected to be co

On Monday, Chelsea recalled striker David Fofana from Goztepe SK, which could be a sign the club are making space in their loans for Amougou should the club go for the latter option.

Amougou, a youth international for France, broke into Saint-Etienne’s first team in 2023 and has made 17 appearances in Ligue 1 so far this season.

The move would be in line with Chelsea’s policy of identifying and acquiring what they view as the best young talent on incentivised long-term contracts.