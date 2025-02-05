Fourteen is the New Equipment Supplier for the Indomitable Lions

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | FECAFOOT and FOURTEEN Join Forces in a Game-Changing Partnership

The Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has officially teamed up with Swiss sportswear brand FOURTEEN as the new official equipment supplier for Cameroon’s national football teams. This exciting partnership covers the men’s, women’s, and youth squads, marking a significant milestone for FOURTEEN as it expands into African football.

With a shared vision of excellence, innovation, and sustainability, FOURTEEN is committed to providing high-performance, stylish, and eco-friendly sportswear that meets the highest standards. FECAFOOT’s trust in FOURTEEN signals a new era for the Indomitable Lions, one that blends tradition with modern, cutting-edge gear.

FOURTEEN expressed gratitude for this opportunity, calling it the beginning of an inspiring journey that will fuel pride, passion, and excellence in Cameroonian football. As this partnership unfolds, fans eagerly await the unveiling of the Indomitable Lions’ new kits, ready to make history on and off the pitch.