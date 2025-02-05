The Cameroonian Midfielder Frank Boya Signs with Club Tijuana on Two-and-a-Half-Year Deal

February 5, 2025 1 Comment

Dailysports | Frank Boya, a Cameroonian midfielder, has formally joined Mexico’s top division team, Club Tijuana. In order to start a new chapter in Liga MX, the 28-year-old leaves French team Amiens SC.

Boya left Amiens after a year and a half in which he participated in 54 games, contributing five assists and one goal. He has previously represented clubs in Belgium, Romania, and France, demonstrating his flexibility and strong presence in midfield.

The transfer cost is said to be approximately €1 million, and Boya signed a deal until June 2027. Club Tijuana, presently seventh in the Liga MX standings, sees him as a key addition to their midfield.

This acquisition demonstrates Tijuana’s desire to add experienced and athletic players to their roster. Boya now confronts the difficulty of adjusting to the fast-paced and intense Mexican league.

