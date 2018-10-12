Meet Claude Kameni, The Cameroonian Designer Taking Centre Stage

Konbini | If you’ve been paying any attention, you’ll know that Tracee Ellis Ross is a fashion risk-taker, and those risks usually pay off. Over the weekend, she hosted the 2018 AMAs, where she donned 12 extraordinary looks, with one of them being a piece by Cameroonian designer, Lavie By CK.

Lavie By CK founder, Claude Kameni was raised in Cameroon, where her passion for fashion was cultivated. Upon moving to the United States, she was able to hone her skills and build her brand, which successfully fuses her experiences from both cultural backgrounds.

In these parts, we’re pretty desensitised to ankara designs, as they are already commonplace. Lavie By CK, however, manages to produce lavish and instantly eye-catching designs, using structured silhouettes and dramatic flares and pleats.

Tracee Ellis Ross is not the only big celebrity who has been seen in one of Claude’s designs, as she also dressed Janet Jackson in the video for “Made For Now”. African fashion – much like other facets of our culture – is having a moment on the world stage, and we are here for it.

Check out more Lavie By CK designs right here: