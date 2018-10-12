Meet Claude Kameni, The Cameroonian Designer Taking Centre Stage

Konbini | If you’ve been paying any attention, you’ll know that Tracee Ellis Ross is a fashion risk-taker, and those risks usually pay off. Over the weekend, she hosted the 2018 AMAs, where she donned 12 extraordinary looks, with one of them being a piece by Cameroonian designer, Lavie By CK.
I have always watched the AMAS and I never thought in my life that my gown would be on live TV? in front of millions of people. I’m so honored to have been one of the black designers chosen for @traceeellisross ?????? wardrobe change for the @amas you are the BOMB.com ??. All my hard work and dedication is continuing to pay off. Thank you to the amazing stylist @karlawelchstylist for contacting me for this amazing opportunity you outdid your self????. I want to see soo much more stylist pulling from black designers. ??????
Lavie By CK founder, Claude Kameni was raised in Cameroon, where her passion for fashion was cultivated. Upon moving to the United States, she was able to hone her skills and build her brand, which successfully fuses her experiences from both cultural backgrounds.
In these parts, we’re pretty desensitised to ankara designs, as they are already commonplace. Lavie By CK, however, manages to produce lavish and instantly eye-catching designs, using structured silhouettes and dramatic flares and pleats.
Tracee Ellis Ross is not the only big celebrity who has been seen in one of Claude’s designs, as she also dressed Janet Jackson in the video for “Made For Now”. African fashion – much like other facets of our culture – is having a moment on the world stage, and we are here for it.
Check out more Lavie By CK designs right here:
It really just hit me that the LEGEND @janetjackson really wore my gown. This is by far the best experience I’ve ever had in my life . Being a part of such an amazing team of people. Getting to meet @janetjackson in person was mind blowing and a dream come true! She is an amazing and beautiful person inside and out. This goes to say NEVER give up on your dreams because the sky is honestly the limit. Stop waiting for things to be handed to you because opportunities wait for no one and God helps those who help themselves. I want to thank @_nothingbuttrouble_ for choosing me as the designer for this job. You are the most humble and down to earth stylist I’ve ever met and I am beyond grateful to have gotten the chance to work with someone so talented. Thank you to everyone that has been supporting my brand. NEW COLLECTION IS AVAILABLE NOW ON LAVIEBYCK.COM