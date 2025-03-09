Nathan Ngoumou Commits to Cameroon for International Football

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.org | Nathan Ngoumou, the Borussia Mönchengladbach winger, has officially decided to represent Cameroon at the international level. According to the media outlet Street Foot, Ngoumou recently changed his sporting nationality from French to Cameroonian. Having previously played for France at the Under-19 and Under-21 levels, he has now opted to play for his father’s home country, a decision confirmed by the Cameroon Football Association.

Despite being born in France, Ngoumou had the option to represent three national teams—France, Cameroon, and Gabon—due to his diverse heritage. His mother hails from Gabon, making him eligible for their national team as well. However, he has now pledged his international future to Cameroon and is expected to make his debut against Eswatini on March 19.

Ngoumou’s switch in allegiance marks a significant acquisition for the Cameroonian national team, led by coach Marc Brys. His inclusion in the squad during the upcoming international break brings fresh attacking options to the team. Trained at Toulouse FC, Ngoumou honed his skills before making a move to Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2022 for a transfer fee of 8 million euros. Football runs in his family, as he is the cousin of Achille Emaná, the former Cameroonian international who scored six goals in 14 appearances for the national team.

This season, he has already featured in 18 matches across the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal, registering two goals and one assist. His versatility on the field makes him a valuable asset, as he can play in all three attacking positions. By choosing to represent Cameroon, Ngoumou follows a growing trend of players with dual nationalities opting to play for their African heritage nations rather than their birth countries. His decision adds depth and dynamism to the Indomitable Lions, and fans eagerly anticipate his contribution to the squad. As he prepares to make his debut, all eyes will be on the talented winger to see how he adapts to international competition with his new team.