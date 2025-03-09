Cameroon Shines Against Ethiopia with a Dominant 5-2 Victory | + FULL video

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cameroon’s U-17 Lionesses put on a spectacular show against Ethiopia, securing a commanding 5-2 victory in the first leg of the second round of World Cup qualifiers. With a well-coordinated attack and unwavering determination, the young Lionesses demonstrated their strength, leaving no room for doubt about their ambitions.

The match, played on March 8, 2025, at the Olembé Stadium, was not only a display of Cameroon’s offensive firepower but also a moment of revival for the stadium itself, which returned to international action after three years of disqualification. The Ethiopian side struck first, netting a goal in the third minute, but Cameroon responded emphatically.

Lys Fraîche Tiwa emerged as a standout performer, scoring twice (15th and 80th minutes) and proving why she is one of the rising stars of Cameroonian women’s football. Captain Crystal Aghogue added to the tally in the 28th minute, leading by example, while Kiki Meva’s breathtaking bicycle kick left fans in awe and marked her triumphant return to the squad.

This impressive performance not only boosts Cameroon’s confidence ahead of the return leg in Addis Ababa but also signals the emergence of a new generation of talent ready to make its mark on the international stage. The Lionesses have set the tone—now, all eyes turn to next Saturday, where they will look to seal their place in the next round of qualifiers.