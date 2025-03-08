Cameroon: One Dead and One in Critical Condition at Sachet Booze Drinking Contest

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.org | A contest meant to crown the best sachet whiskey drinker in Cameroon has ended tragically, leaving one man dead and another in critical condition. The shocking incident took place earlier this week in Nkongsamba, a city located approximately two hundred kilometers from Douala, in the Littoral region.

Organizers had hoped the event would be festive and entertaining. They arranged for participants to compete by drinking sachet whiskey—a locally distilled liquor packaged cheaply in small plastic pouches. With a prize of 5,000 CFA francs on the line, two young men eagerly accepted the challenge, urged on by an enthusiastic crowd.

The winner impressively consumed around twenty sachets, while the runner-up managed twelve. However, celebrations quickly turned to horror as the winner began experiencing severe stomach pains and subsequently died. The runner-up, similarly afflicted, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The tragic outcome highlights the ongoing dangers of sachet whiskey, which, despite being officially banned from production and sale in Cameroon, continues to be widely available, especially in poorer communities. This incident underscores urgent concerns about public health and the need for stricter enforcement against hazardous alcoholic products.