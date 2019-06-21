Nchout’s brace sends Cameroon into last 16 of Women’s World Cup [+video]

MONTPELLIER, France, June 20 Xinhua | — Ajara Nchout became the heroine of Cameroon as her brace including a last-gasp winner helped Cameroon cruise into the knockout stage of FIFA Women’s World Cup after a 2-1 victory over New Zealand here on Thursday.

Both sides suffered two consecutive defeats before Thursday’s match, and it was a must-win game for both to keep last 16 hope.

After a goalless first half, Nchout broke the deadlock in the 57th minute when she shook off the defenders in the box and placed a smart shot into the net.

The Kiwis scored the leveler in the 80th minute with a stroke of luck when Aurelle Awona surprisingly shinned Katie Bowen’s cross into her own net.

The game culminated in the dying minute as Nchout surged into the box after mazy run and curled the ball into the quite corner.

New Zealand pushed everyone up in attack for the final few seconds, but it was too late.