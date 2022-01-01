Customs Intercepts Smuggled Goods Worth Over N26bn Along Nigeria Cameroon Border
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY TO CITIZENS OF LRC
However, it is worth drawing the attention of the readers to the fact that LRC is the only country on planet earth that is ashamed to celebrate her independence. She prefers to celebrate ANNEXATION DAY, a date she fabricated to disseminate FALSEHOOD. She claims that on the 20th of May an INDEPENDENT SC became a so-called “NOSO of LRC”. Of course this claim is considered as the MOTHER OF ALL FALSEHOODS. Fact is SC is not, has never ever been and will never ever be a so-called ” NOSO of LRC”.
The truth of the matter is that SC is an INDEPENDENT nation EQUAL IN STATUS withj LRC. An independent country can therefore not become a so-called “NOSO of LRC”.
The CRIMINALS ruling LRC should therefore stop disseminating falsehood. They should start doing the right thing by celebrating 1st january.