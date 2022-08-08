Nigeria Immigration Service Arrests Suspected Cameroonian Separatist, 2 Nigerians With Arms, Ammunition In Cross River

Share Facebook

Their arrest was made on August 2 at about 1:00 pm by an officer of NIS, Mfum border command, patrolling the area, Comptroller of Mfum Border Command, Ndubuisi Eneregbu stated in a statement on Sunday.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Cross River State says it arrested a Cameroonian and two Nigerians in possession of one Beretta pistol, one locally made pistol, ammunition and criminal charms at the Mfum border in the Ikom local government area of the state.

The comptroller noted that the trio were intercepted while on a motorcycle at Mfum.

He said: ”On Tuesday 2nd of August, 2022, at about 1300hours, the Border Patrol Officers of Mfum Border Command, Cross River State, intercepted a cyclist (Okada rider) carrying two (2) passengers.

“The cyclist, Chior Emmanuel, 30, is a Nigerian and lives at Ajassor Mission Road, Etung LGA and one of the passengers, Nkwaayuk Boris, a Cameroonian, 23-year-old male, who also resides at Ajassor Mission, while the second passenger is Shima Alfred, Nigerian male, aged 23 lives at Vandeikya in Benue State.”

According to him, “They were found with, among other things, a small bag containing the following incriminating items: one pistol- Beretta, one locally made pistol, (3) live ammunition, criminal charms and motorcycle and an Android phone.”

“They hinted that they were four (4) and that the fourth person, currently at large, left them with the bag containing the above-mentioned incriminating items.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects, the Cameroonian, is a member of the Ambazonian separatist group in Cameroon.

“We are going to hand over the three suspects along with the incriminating items to the DPO Etung Division, Etung Local Government for further investigation immediately,” he stated.