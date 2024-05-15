5 policemen killed in Cameroon Anglophone Crisis | + video

May 15, 2024 Leave a comment

France 24 | At least 5 members of Cameroon’s security forces were killed by anglophone separatists in an attack over the weekend. English speaking spearatists began an armed rebellion in 2017 and the conflict, in which both sides have been accused of atrocities, has already cost over 6000 lives. More information with FRANCE 24 correspondent in Yaounde, Indira Eteng.

