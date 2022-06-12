Nouhou Tolo accused of physically attacking an agent at Yaoundé airport

What appears to be a security camera footage was posted on social media (see below).

Based on allegations, one of the individuals seen in a physical altercation is Nouhou Tolo who plays as a left-back for Seattle Sounders FC in Major League Soccer and the Cameroon national team.

We could not verify the authenticity of the video. Used your own judgement…

