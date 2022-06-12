Nouhou Tolo accused of physically attacking an agent at Yaoundé airport

What appears to be a security camera footage was posted on social media (see below).
Based on allegations, one of the individuals seen in a physical altercation is Nouhou Tolo who plays as a left-back for Seattle Sounders FC in Major League Soccer and the Cameroon national team.
We could not verify the authenticity of the video. Used your own judgement…
NOUHOU TOLO agresse visiblement un agent de l'aéroport de Yaounde.
En plus des excuses publiques, ce joueur doit être sanctionné sévèrement mais on est où là… pic.twitter.com/9a7tgy3xvU
