Obituary – Tchaya Stoppeur Laid to Rest in Buea

Cameroon Tribune | Family members, colleagues and a host of lovers of his music paid their last respect to him on March 6, 2021.

Hundreds of mourners among them musicians across Cameroon have paid their last respect to Tchaya Stoppeur on March 6, 2021 as he was laid to rest in Buea. Njume Loko who played music alongside Tchaya Stoppeur described the fallen icon as a musical giant that left prints in the Makossa Hall of Fame.

Testimonies at the funeral were telling of Tchaya Stoppeur’s memorable records and the humanitarian impact he left in his community. Earlier on that day, the corpse had been at the Saint Anthony of Padua Parish Buea Town where the Priests prayed for the repose of his soul.