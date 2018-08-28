Over 50 ISPs operate across Cameroon, the telecom ministry said

Business in Cameroon | The Cameroonian ministry of posts and telecommunications identified more than 50 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) operating on the national territory and reaching over one million customers.

These figures do not include the country’s three mobile operators and the incumbent telecom operator (Camtel) which, beyond traditional telephone services, has far more than one million internet subscribers.

Let’s mention that the surge in mobile penetration in Cameroon over the last 10 years (about 80% currently), has significantly contributed to Internet take off within the country.

Cameroon is, along with Mali and Lesotho, one of the three African countries with the fastest growth in Internet penetration in 2016, according to Internet Live Stats, member of Real Time Statistics project (www.worldometers.info), an international pool of developers, researchers and analysts.