Home / English / Over 60kg of gold impounded at Douala airport

Over 60kg of gold impounded at Douala airport

August 6, 2019 Leave a comment

APAnews | Cameroonian customs officials have seized more than 60 kg of gold that was being smuggled out of the country through Douala International Airport, APA learned on Monday from sources close to the case.

By Mbog Achille

According to customs estimates, the item seized is worth more than CFA1 billion.

The first elements of the investigation suggest the dismantling of an international network of traffickers involving Africans, Asians and Europeans.

It is not known whether the gold seized originated in Cameroon or whether its conveyors were in transit in Douala.

