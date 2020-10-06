Philippine, Cameroon teachers arrested for Thai mask fraud

October 6, 2020 1 Comment

Hong Kong Standard | Two language teachers, from Philippines and Cameroon, have been arrested in Thailand for alleged involvement in a face mask fraud that cost investors about 27 million baht, the Bangkok Post reports.

Pol Maj Gen Jirapop Puridet, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, said last week, Filipino Tanko Romo Jr, 27, was arrested in Kantharawichai district of Maha Sarakham, and Cameroonian Asaka Mbah, 38, in Nong Nakham district of Khon Kaen, both on Tuesday.

The two suspects are allegedly part of a gang that claimed in March to be a large manufacturer of surgical masks.

The fraudsters created a fake website with a company name and logo and false procurement and transport documents. They offered surgical masks for sale in large amounts. They attracted purchases worth 27 million baht, which buyers transferred to the gang’s bank accounts.

During the investigation, detectives managed to warn off one victim who was just about to make payment for an order, Pol Maj Gen Jirapop said.

The two suspects were working as language teachers.

Police targetted them after the earlier arrest of a Thai woman who was also part of the fraud, he said.

Check Also

Cameroon collected XAF3.77 bln of tollbooth revenues in H1-2020

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon generated XAF3.77 billion from tollbooth fees in H1-2020. According to …

One comment

  1. Bah acho
    October 6, 2020 at 15:48

    Creationist societies are good in breeding criminals. The reason being that children are indoctrinated from childhood to believe that achievement through miracles is possible. Hard work and perseverance is viewed as something negative.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
Lorem quis libero. ut efficitur. velit, porta. ut leo massa