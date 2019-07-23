Power Metal Resources encouraged by field work at Cameroon cobalt, nickel play

StockMarketWire | Power Metal Resources said field activities for a pitting, mapping and sampling programme at its cobalt-nickel project in Cameroon had been wrapped up following delays due to rain.

Four pits were dug across three licenses to depths of between 9 metres and 12 metres, while a fifth pit achieved a depth of 5 metrs by the time the bad weather encroached.

All pits encountered the distinct laterite profile that was most likely to be mineralized from average depths of 5 metres.

That was consistent with depths in the mineralized zones at the adjacent Nkamouna project.

A total of 65 samples had been submitted to the Mississauga Mining and Exploration Cameroon laboratory in Douala for sample preparation and preliminary X-ray fluorescence analysis with a XL3 Niton XRF analyser.

‘I am pleased to announce the successful completion of field operations in Cameroon, and our thanks go to the operational team who delivered the programme in a timely and safe manner,’ executive director Paul Johnson said.

‘It is extremely encouraging to have all pits encountering the lateritic profile we were targeting and we are looking forward to receipt of the XRF findings, in respect of cobalt-nickel mineralisation, in due course.’

‘It is worth noting again that should we be able to confirm geological similarity of our licence areas to the nearby Nkamouna deposit, our Cameroon interests become a very important strategic interest for the company.’

At 1:42pm: [LON:POW] share price was 0p at 0.53p

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com