President Paul Biya appoints 32-year-old Pierre Bertrand Soumbou Angoula as new MD of ENAM

Business in Cameroon | Through a presidential decree December 14, Cameroonian president Paul Biya appoints Pierre Bertrand Soumbou Angoula, 32, as the new Managing Director of the National School of Administration and Magistracy (Enam), one of the country’s most prestigious schools that trains the administrative and judicial elite.

The new manager is from the 2014-2016 class of magistracy. He was first a contractual administrative officer assigned to the Ministry of Finance and then to the Presidency of the Republic. After that, he competed in the Enam competition, unsuccessful for the first time, before succeeding the following year. Upon his graduation, he was assigned to the Chamber of Accounts in 2017.

His appointment reminds of the aftermath of independence in 1960 in Cameroon, a period during which there were young elites in decision-making positions with an average age of 30 years.

Mr. Soumbou Angoula will be assisted by Mr. Harouna, appointed the same day, as Deputy Managing Director. Let’s mention that the new Enam-MD replaces Linus Toussaint Mendjana, appointed in March 2012 who recently stepped down.