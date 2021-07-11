President Paul BIYA travels to Europe

Share Facebook

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul BIYA and spouse Mrs Chantal BIYA have travelled to Europe for a brief private stay.

PRC | A special plane carrying the presidential couple and some close aides left the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport at midday on 11 July 2021.

Present at the airport to receive and bid farewell to the Head of State were: Senator Marcel Niat Njifenji, President of the Senate; Right Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, President of the National Assembly; Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, Prime Minister, Head of Government; H.E. Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic; and Jean Nkuete, Secretary General of the Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement (CPDM).

President Paul BIYA granted three audiences to the Prime Minister, the Secretary General of the Presidency, and Minister Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, Director of the Civil Cabinet.

