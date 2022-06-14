Private hotel project leaves 1000 homeless in Douala

FRANCE 24 | Over 1000 people in Douala are still homeless after their homes were destroyed in May to make way for the construction of a five-star hotel. The victims, most of whom are indigenous people, have been holding peaceful protests ever since, denouncing what they say was an illegal, forceable eviction from their village. Our correspondents report.

