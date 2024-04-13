Roger Milla “unmasked”, an XXL contract causes scandal

Share Facebook

Afrique Sports | In Cameroon, underground tensions within the football world are giving rise to significant revelations. This is the case with the latest allegations leveled against Roger Milla. Likely targeted due to his relationship with Samuel Eto’o, he has now been implicated in a financial scandal.

Since the beginning of the showdown between MINSEP and FECAFOOT, Roger Milla, an iconic figure in Cameroonian football, has decided to remain notably silent, contrasting with his usual outspoken stance. What is the reason behind this silence? According to journalist Boris Bertol, it may be attributed to alleged financial ties between Roger Milla and FECAFOOT.

Roger Milla, finger-pointed by Boris Bertol

His stance has been under scrutiny since the start of the conflict between MINSEP, backed by the presidency, and Samuel Eto’o, president of FECAFOOT. Despite being present in the stands during the playoff matches in Yaoundé at the peak of the crisis, he did not speak out strongly. Recently, after CAF announced the initiation of proceedings against the president of FECAFOOT for “inappropriate behavior,” Roger Milla, a football legend, vehemently expressed his opinion against the African football governing body.

Roger Milla had then stated:

“For me, they (CAF) have no right. This is not an African Cup we are contesting. We are in a national championship. They have no right to conduct an investigation into Cameroonian football. What are they giving to Cameroonian football to justify their investigations? Nothing at all! So, let’s not exaggerate; we don’t need an investigation here.” He later added: “If Samuel Eto’o were to leave FECAFOOT, it would be the end of FECAFOOT. Personally, I would never speak about Cameroonian football again.” On the recent events pitting MINSEP against FECAFOOT, Roger Milla again sided with Samuel Eto’o, mentioning “jealousy toward his presidency.” For his accuser, the itinerant ambassador, close to the head of state, could logically have supported the camp benefiting from the Very High Presidential Instructions. “But no, Roger Albert Milla seems more interested in his own advantage,” he points out.

Roger Milla and the alleged financial relationship

The significant accusation being made highlights a supposed contract between Roger Milla and FECAFOOT, guaranteeing him 50 million FCFA per year. The first installment of this contract allegedly appears in correspondence from FECAFOOT to its banker, dated the second quarter of 2022, mentioning: “Partial settlement of Mr. MILLER ALBERT ROGER’s contract.” Here’s what is written: “We kindly request you to debit our account opened under number 1903-96, in the name of ‘FÉDÉRATION CAMEROUNAISE DE FOOTBALL,’ with the sum of 15 million (Fifteen million francs) and to transfer it to: MILLER ALBERT ROGER/ONDOBO ASTRID STEPHANIE. Roger Milla’s account is held at Société Générale du Cameroun, under number 02361-72.” In addition to the transfers made in favor of Roger Milla, trips at the expense of FECAFOOT are also highlighted during competitions in which the Indomitable Lions participate: to Qatar, to San Diego in the United States, etc.

In Abidjan, during the Ivorian AFCON, Roger Milla was accompanied by three individuals, all expenses paid by FECAFOOT. Roger Milla is not the only one benefiting from such a contract with FECAFOOT under Samuel Eto’o, estimated at 50 million FCFA per year. Also in the same situation is the name of Patrick Mboma Ndem, appointed ambassador of the Indomitable Lions by Samuel Eto’o upon his arrival at FECAFOOT.