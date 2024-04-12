Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Afrique Sports | Former Cameroon coach Hugo Broos is skeptical about the collaboration between Marc Brys and Samuel Eto’o.

As the national team coach of Cameroon, Marc Brys finds himself in a jungle where he is not recognized by the president of FECAFOOT, Samuel Eto’o. In a context of a power struggle at the highest level, Hugo Broos commented on the conflict between FECAFOOT and the Ministry of Sports.

While understanding Eto’o’s discontent, Broos lamented the interference of the former striker, which eventually wearied the government, leading to this extreme measure. “Interferences in Cameroon come from all sides. As a coach, you have to resist them. When someone like Eto’o gets so involved, there are conflicts. I heard that during the previous Africa Cup of Nations, he arrived at the hotel in the morning and took over the coach’s duties just like that. ‘I’ll show you how it’s done,’ he would say. That’s not a healthy situation,” affirmed the third-place finisher at the last AFCON 2023 with Bafana Bafana.

It’s worth noting that Cameroonian football has been going through a delicate moment in recent days. The Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) and the Minister of Sports, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, are at odds following the appointment of Marc Brys as the new coach of the Indomitable Lions. FECAFOOT refuses to recognize Brys and his staff, appointed by the Minister on April 2, 2024. The Cameroonian football governing body is even considering hiring its own coach.