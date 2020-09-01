Russell Bedford opens in Yaoundé and Douala, Cameroon

Share Facebook

openPR | Russell Bedford International has announced the appointment of ARC-Auditing & Consulting as the global professional services network’s member firm in Yaoundé and Douala, Cameroon.

Established in 2003, ARC is a full-service accounting firm with a focus on statutory auditing, tax, IT management consulting and company liquidation services. The firm also has a branch office in the business capital, Douala.

ARC works extensively on assignments relating to projects funded by the World Bank, EC, international charities, NGOs and foundations. Much of this work involves cooperation with international consultants and groupings of consultants.

Speaking of the appointment, Russell Bedford CEO Stephen Hamlet said: “It is a pleasure to welcome ARC to the network, adding to our growing presence in Africa. The international flavour of ARC’s work lends them to be in a position to contribute significantly to the network, while opening new opportunities for the firm and their clients as a result of their new membership. I am confident that ARC’s international network membership will support the firm in achieving their business development goals while enhancing their client service offering.”

Zakari Pekekue, senior partner at ARC, added: “Gaining membership of an international network is an exciting moment for our firm. We look forward to forging new relationships with members from around the world in support of our mutual clients’ cross-border business needs.”

Established in 1983, Russell Bedford International is a global network of independent firms of accountants, auditors, tax advisers and business consultants. Ranked amongst the world’s leading accounting and audit networks, Russell Bedford is represented by some 700 partners, 6500 staff and 350 offices in 100 countries worldwide. Russell Bedford International is a member of the IFAC Forum of Firms and a member of EGIAN, the European Group of International Accounting Networks and Associations.

