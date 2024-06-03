Samuel Eto’o hits back with a formal request to join the staff

Share Facebook

Afrique Sports | The conflict surrounding the coaching staff of the Indomitable Lions having been resolved, Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot), has addressed a request to the Minister of Sports, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

Thursday saw the end of the two-month standoff between Samuel Eto’o and Narcisse Mouelle Kombi. Following the intervention of President Paul Biya, the former striker publicly apologized to Marc Brys, two days after verbally attacking him, confirming him as the coach of the Indomitable Lions. In return, the staff put in place by Eto’o was added to the Belgian coach, replacing the one appointed by the ministry.

Samuel Eto’o pushes for Mpile and Pagou

As a domino effect, Martin Ndtoungou Mpile and David Pagou, initially designated as interim coach and assistant before resigning, were reinstated as assistants to Brys. However, former international François Omam-Biyick and Benjamin Banlock, at odds with Eto’o, were sidelined.

In a letter addressed to Minister Mouelle Kombi, Eto’o requested the reinstatement of Pagou, previously transferred away from the national team before his resignation, and the retired Martin Ndtoungou Mpile.

Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, secretary-general of the presidency, was reprimanded by the head of state during a meeting at the presidential palace, according to Jeune Afrique. Paul Biya reportedly temporarily withdrew his “high instructions” signature from him due to non-compliance with his directives. Biya had indeed opted for Eto’o’s hybrid solution for weeks, choosing Brys but keeping the staff chosen by Eto’o. Another victory from a distance for the former number 9. It only remains for the Ministry of Sports to formalize these decisions.