Lions’ Schedule for FIFA World Cup 26 Qualifiers: Cameroon vs. Cape Verde & Angola vs. Cameroon

CameroonOnline | The Indomitable Lions, Cameroon’s national football team, have released their media schedule for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers. Fans and media members can look forward to an exciting lineup of events as the team prepares to face Cape Verde and Angola. Here’s a detailed look at the schedule:

Wednesday, June 5th:

Open Training Session: The team will hold an open training session at Ngoa Ekelle Stadium, providing a glimpse into their preparations.

Player Interviews: Following the training, there will be 7-minute flash interviews with two players, conducted in both French and English.

Friday, June 7th:

Pre-Match Press Conference: Scheduled at Yaoundé Omnisports Stadium, this conference will offer insights from the team’s coaches and key players ahead of the Cape Verde match.

Match-Eve Training Session: The first 15 minutes of the training session at Yaoundé Omnisports Stadium will be open to the press, allowing for coverage of the team's final preparations.

Saturday, June 8th:

Match: Cameroon vs. Cape Verde (2 p.m.): The highly anticipated match will take place, with fans eagerly watching the Lions’ performance.

Post-Match Press Conference: Following the game, there will be a press conference to discuss the match outcomes and future strategies.

Monday, June 10th:

Pre-Match Press Conference in Luanda: As the team moves to Angola, a press conference will be held at November 11 Sports Stadium.

Match-Eve Training Session in Luanda: The initial 15 minutes of this session will be open to the press, similar to the routine in Yaoundé.

Tuesday, June 11th:

Match: Angola vs. Cameroon (8 p.m.): The Lions will face Angola in what promises to be another thrilling match.

Post-Match Press Conference: The day will conclude with a press conference to wrap up the events of the match.

Note: Activities scheduled for June 3rd, 4th, 6th, and 9th will be held behind closed doors, with no media or public access.

The schedule offers a comprehensive view of the Indomitable Lions’ preparations and media engagements, providing fans and journalists with ample opportunities to engage with the team. Stay tuned for more updates as the qualifiers approach!