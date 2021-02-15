Separatists kill 3 soldiers in southwestern Cameroon

Anadolu Agency | 4 navy sailors ambushed in coastal town, allegedly by English-speaking separatists, says official
Three members of the Cameroonian Navy have been killed in an ambush attributed to English-speaking separatists, a local official said Monday.
The incident occurred on Sunday in Ekondo-Titi, a coastal town in the country’s South West region.
“Four soldiers belonging to the 21st battalion of the Navy were ambushed in the village Bekora Barombi in Ekondo-Titi, not far from their post,” Nwafua Laurence, a local official, told Anadolu Agency.
“Three of the sailors were killed while the fourth was seriously injured.”
Ekondo-Titi, located near the border with Nigeria, is regularly targeted by English-speaking separatists.
The Central African country has been marred by protests and violence since 2016, with residents in English-speaking regions saying they have been marginalized for decades by the central government and the French-speaking majority.
They are calling for independence or a return to a federal state.
Violence in the Anglophone regions has claimed an estimated 3,000 lives and caused the displacement of over 730,000 civilians, according to the Human Rights Watch.
In 2020, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said for a second year running that Cameroon topped the list as the most neglected crisis on the planet.
It is very easy to start a wr- However, it is extremely difficult to stop a war.
Dictator Biya’s war will only end on the NEGOTIATING TABLE since LRC terrorists can NEVER EVER defeat the invincible Amba boys.
The parties taking part in the negotiation will be:
1. representatives of SC
2. representatives of LRC
3. international mediators.
The conflict is between two nations (SCand LRC). It is not an INTERNAL matter of the so-called ” one and indivisible”.
The first question from the representatives of SC to those of LRC will be:
WHEN and HOW did SC become a territory of LRC?
This question is credible and compelling because the truth always prevails.
Even a baby in the kindergarten should be aware of the facts that:
1. there is no place on planet earth known as the so-called NOSO regions of LRC.
The truth is there is SC , a country EQUAL IN STATUS with LRC
2. Cameroon is NOT “one and indivisible”:
The truth is that SC is “one and indivisible” and LRC is also “one and indivisible”
3. etc.