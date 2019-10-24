Home / Africa / Sochi Summit: Russia’s new imperialist designs in Africa?

Sochi Summit: Russia’s new imperialist designs in Africa?

October 24, 2019 Leave a comment

South China Morning Post | Russia is taking advantage of new forms of imperialism targeting Africa to extend its influence in the continent, Cameroonian journalist and human rights activist Venant Mboua asserts.

By Félix Cyriaque Ebolé Bola

As the first Russia-Africa summit opened in the Russian city of Sochi on Wednesday, Mboa a Canada-based exile believes that amateurism by France for at least a decade has opened the way for expansionism by other world powers, including China, Israel and even Morocco.

He says even Rwanda has joined the hunting party underlined by its leader, Paul Kagame signing cooperation agreements with the Central African Republic.

Regarding the latter country, taken as a typical example, Mr. Mboa, who also makes regular visits to that country says Moscow has in no way chosen Bangui as its gateway to Africa.

“It is the Central African Republic that has gone to Russia, a real construction site where everything is to be built and where it is easier to occupy spaces than in Cameroon or Gabon,” he tells APA.

According to the analyst, France, because of poor management of the crises in Central Africa region since 1996, has lost the confidence of the populations and even the political class in those countries who are now seeking new allies.

