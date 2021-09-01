Stephane Mbia: CF Fuenlabrada sign midfielder from Wuhan

Share Facebook

Goal | The 35-year-old has returned to the Spanish league where he is expected to help the second-tier outfit gain promotion to La Liga

CF Fuenlabrada have confirmed the signing of Stephane Mbia from Chinese side Wuhan on a one-year contract.

Following this development, the 35-year-old returns to Spain after seven years. The former Cameroon international enjoyed a fruitful spell at Spanish side Sevilla – a team he helped win back to back Europa League titles.

For Fuenla, they recruited the experienced African to help their bid in securing promotion to the Spanish elite division at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.