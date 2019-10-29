Home / English / Tajikistan return to world stage with win over African champions

Tajikistan return to world stage with win over African champions

October 29, 2019 Leave a comment

  • Tajikistan edge Cameroon in first match at tournament for 12 years
  • African champions undone by second-half Sharifbek Rahmatov penalty
  • Tajiks boast early lead in Group E after draw between Argentina and Spain

Tajikistan outlasted Cameroon to win their opening match at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019™ thanks to a lone second-half penalty from Sharifbek Rahmatov in Vitoria on Monday. It was a perfect way to start for the Central Asians in their first match on the world stage since 2007, while the west Africans were left licking their wounds on their return after a 16-year absence.

Tajikistan

Tajikistan showed some resolute defending and strong organisation to survive an early onslaught from a Cameroon side who dominated goalscoring opportunities. The Tajiks, who relied largely on counter-attacks, took the lead as Rahmatov converted from the penalty spot six minutes after the interval following a foul from Cameroon goalkeeper Manfred Ekoi. Tajikistan, having had a goal chalked off after a VAR review, were then reduced to ten men when Shuhrat Elmurodov was dismissed for a second cautionable offence with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Cameroon

Cameroon started brightly forcing impressive goalkeeper Shohrukh Qirghizboev into a fantastic early save. But after falling behind the Africans were guilty of some wild passing and poor options in the attacking third. They now have little scope for error with further Group E matches against Argentina and Spain.

FIFA

Check Also

Buea Mayor, Ekema Patrick reportedly dies of heart attack [+video]

Ekema Patrick, mayor of the city of Buea has reportedly died of a heart attack …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
dapibus non ipsum id pulvinar libero fringilla mattis at quis, nec libero