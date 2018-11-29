Terrorism trial of Cameroon separatist leaders starts Dec. 6

africanews | Ten Cameroonian separatist leaders extradited from Nigeria earlier this year will face trial next month on terrorism charges that could lead to the death penalty, one of their lawyers said after a court hearing on Tuesday.
The accused include Julius Ayuk Tabe, the leader of an Anglophone separatist movement in western Cameroon fighting to break away from the Francophone-dominated central government.
Hundreds of people, including civilians, separatist fighters and Cameroonian security agents, have been killed in the past year’s violence, which has emerged as the most serious security threat to President Paul Biya, in power for 36 years.
Ten charges have been brought against them, including terrorism, advocating terrorism, secession, civil war and revolution.
"Ten charges have been brought against them, including terrorism, advocating terrorism, secession, civil war and revolution," lawyer Christopher Ndong told Reuters after the charges were read out at the capital Yaounde's military court.
The trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 6, Ndong added.
Tabe and his co-defendants were among 47 Anglophone Cameroonians arrested in Nigeria and deported to Cameroon in January. The remaining 37 suspects are still being held by the authorities and have not been charged, said Ndong.
Cameroon’s government spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
A separatist insurgency gained pace in 2017 following a government crackdown on peaceful protests by Anglophones, who complain of being marginalised by the French-speaking majority.
Violence from both sides of the conflict intensified this year, forcing thousands of civilians to seek refuge in Francophone regions.
Biya, re-elected to a seventh term in October, said in his inauguration speech last month the separatists must lay down their arms or face the full force of the law.
Cameroon regularly sentences people to death but has not carried out an execution in years.
REUTERS
`Ten charges have been brought against them, including terrorism, advocating terrorism,
secession, advocating secession and revolution`.
When Biya announced his war, instead of listening to internal and outside calls for dialogue
with a people protesting with peace plants for reforms, what he did, was to incite the above.
The military belongs to all citizens and the fact that Biya is president, is no guaranttee for him
to have closed to have become deaf and dumb. His is solely responsible for whatever has become
of the country and its peoples, by way of poor governance and management.
The above charges, are not for anyone else, but for the people of Cameroon V Paul Biya. The
reverse, is not JUSTICE. It is called TYRANNY. Sad enough for real Cameroonians who have
no rights.
If this is meant to also frighten the Kamto camp, it is still wrong. Cameroon, belongs
to all and sundry, even the dead. How it has become a personal property, has only
a few greedy and shameless individuals, to explain.
But the lukewarmness and ignorance of the majority of the Cameroonian people, is
no excuse for the ride.
The death of our leaders, is not also, the end to our liberation struggle. It only
enhances it, because the resolve is greater than what it takes, to stop it.
Make no mistake, as long as the peoples of Southern Cameroon – AMBAZONIA, are
scattered all over God`s vine yard, Ambaland shall be free. Threads, are not our
portion. Victory day shall come. There is no begging any body.
“…..the separatists must lay down their arms or face the full force of the law” (Biya, 2018)
Of course, that evil Bulu Dictator is simply daydreaming. He is simply underestimating the resolve of eight million Southern Cameroonians.
Amba boys will NEVER EVER lay down weapons before the Anglophone Question is COMPLETELY, TOTALLY, IRREVERSIBLY and UNCONDITIONALLY resolved.
The commission on bilingualism and decentralisation are not considered as solutions to the Anglophone Question. Dictator Biya can also not use the military to resolve the Anglophone Question.
He has sworn that the FORM OF THE STATE is a NO-GO-AREA. He has therefore trapped himself with a vow he can never fulfil. There can never be a lasting solution to the Anglophone question without changing the FORM OF THE STATE
#1.Hopefully the gentlemen and women of the legal profession defending the accused will be level-headed enough to go back in time and put things in perspective, starting with those street demonstrations with olive branches (peace plants in local parlance). Prevaricators have had a field day making it sound like two belligerents at work instead of hapless persons defending themselves from unanticipated aggression visited on them inside their compounds and homes.
#2. Borrowing the concept of “efficiency” from engineering, where it is used for the ratio of work done to time taken, Cameroonians should be able to assess the efficiency of their judicial system over these past eleven months, taking into consideration that the bigger the denomination of such a ration, the smaller the efficiency!
waste of tax pay money , just jail them