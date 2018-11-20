TOTAL WOMEN’S AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS : Cameroon first to reach semis

CAF | Cameroon secured qualification to the semis after beating Algeria 3-0 on match day 2 of Group A on Tuesday in Accra.

The 2016 losing finalists made their intentions known early in the game with series of attacks in the vital area of the Algerians.

Their early pressure eventually paid off in the 12th minute when Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene lashed on to a pass from Gaelle Enganamouit to score the opener.

Algeria nearly got the equalizer three minutes later when Yasmine Benlazar was put through by Ines Moutleb but Cameroonian shot stopper Annette Ngo Ndom was equal to the task.

Cameroon continued to dominate after the break and soon increased their lead in the 54th minute through Enganamouit.

Nchout Njoya Ajara sealed the win with third goal in the 60th minute to book their place in the semifinals of the competition despite having one more game to play in Group A against Ghana on Friday.

Total Woman of the match: Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon)

Reactions

Joseph Brian Ndoko (Head Coach, Cameroon)

In the modern game of football, you need to learn and understand your opponent going into the game. And I think that is what we did in our two matches. We looked at the advantages and disadvantages of Algeria and worked towards it. Despite the scoreline, the game wasn’t easy for us because Algeria has a good team and they played well.

We came with one vision and that is to qualify to the final of the competition again and so far so good as we are on course.

Our next game is against Ghana and we are going to tackle it the same way we did in the two games we played despite qualifying to the next stage of the competition.

Radia Fertoul (Head Coach, Algeria)

Let me first congratulate Cameroon for a good game. They are more experienced than us and have players who have gone through the mill and played in almost all the national teams to get to where they are now. They were losing finalists at the last edition and represented Africa at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. So they have a lot of experience in their team, unlike us who are a young side.

We lost our key player three weeks to the tournament as the team was built around her so that affected our strategy, but the girls did their best under the circumstance and played well.

We have one more game to play on Friday against Mali and we will see how best we can tackle it so that we exit the tournament with at least a win. The future is very bright for Algerian women’s football because we now have a couple of players coming up and hopefully in a few years’ time, we will have an improvement in our performance at tournaments.