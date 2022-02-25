UFC heavyweight World Champion Francis Ngannou, pride of Cameroon |+video

February 25, 2022 Leave a comment

AFP | In Africa this week, the hometown of Cameroonian mixed martial arts star Francis Ngannou celebrates his second UFC world heavyweight title. South Africa struggles with some of the world’s highest levels of violence against women. And in Rwanda, a plant located in the middle of Lake Kivu produces electricity from the immense quantities of poisonous gas trapped in its depths.

PLAY VIDEO

Check Also

Report: Role of Women in Cameroon Conflict Overlooked

VOA | YAOUNDE —  Cameroon’s women and children have suffered disproportionately in the country’s five-year …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2022, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved