UK’s first black female history prof, Olivette Otele, has Cameroon origins

africanews | The United Kingdom just had its first black female history professor thanks to the Bath Spa University whose main campus is located at the Newton Park on Duchy of Cornwall land.
The glass ceiling breaker in this regard is historian Olivette Otele who has Cameroonian origins according to the History Today news portal. The BBC describes her as a Cameroon-born academic who schooled in France but is currently teaching in the UK.
Her Twitter bio reads: “Historian: British-French Empires-Slavery, Memory Legacies-African Diaspora (incl. North Africa).”
In announcing the big news of her professorship she wrote: “BIG NEWS: my people, @BathSpaUni has awarded me a professorship and a chair in history.
“May this open the door 2many v (to many very) hard working women, especially WoC (women of colour), even + specifically Black women, in academia in general & in History in particular. In strength, peace and love my ppl (people),” she wrote.
The university’s page on Olivette shows that she is largely a student of the famed French institution, Universite La Sorbonne, Paris where she received her first degree in Literature and History two decades ago.
She went on to do her masters in history two years later, a Master of Advanced Studies or Master of Advanced Study, DEA in 2002 and her PhD in 2005.
She currently holds professional membership of amongst others: Fellow of the Royal Historical Society (FRHistS), Executive board member, The British Society for the Eighteenth-Century Studies and Board member, Historians Against Slavery.
She has co-authored a book and has a series of publications to her credit. Her personal statement on the university’s website reads in part: “Dr Otele holds a PhD in History from Universite La Sorbonne, France. Her doctoral area of specialisation was European colonial and post-colonial History.
“It included examining questions related to the transatlantic slave trade, slave societies, identities and post-colonial societies in the Atlantic world. Her BA and MA trainings were grounded in British and American Literature and History.
“Her current research centres around transnational history and in particular the link between history, collective memory and geopolitics in relation to British and French colonial pasts.
“She charts and analyses the ways in which Britain and France have been addressing questions of citizenship, race and identity through the politics of remembrance. She also enquires into the value of public gestures, the meaning of public history and the impact of cultural memory.”
Who is OLIVETTE OTELE? Bath Spa University website
The social media reactions have been pouring in thick and fast from different quarters since she posted the news of her professorship.
This is a fantastic achievement Olivette, well done from all at Bath Spa University! ? You have made #BathSpaProud https://t.co/Nj7jNe4rMS
— Bath Spa University (@BathSpaUni) October 22, 2018
Congratulations to @OlivetteOtele on becoming the first black woman to be made a professor of history in Britain. Here she is 'On the Spot' earlier this year. https://t.co/UxwAKFnNGi
— History Today (@HistoryToday) October 22, 2018
Bravo. Good job.
Would be nice to use that opportunity to teach African history to African children in Africa.
Slap in the face of the so-called Anglophone-Anglo-Saxon academics in Cameroon. The Queen of England selects a so-called Francophone as the first black female professor in history, meanwhile copycats at the Anglo-Saxon University of Buea are busy parading their educational system as the best in the world! Soon, many delusional folks will accuse Biya for the choice of Otele in the United Kingdom. But why must this be such big news?
Dumb comparison. Why can’t we keep quiet if we have nothing useful to contribute.
So what exactly have you contributed?
what do you understand by someone has cameroons origin? Is she from the cameroons or a camerounese?
@Ras Tuge.
Francophone 1: 1000 Anglo-Saxon
Well, it appears as though your logic does not apply to the United Kingdom!
All camerounese should dump French as their official language
You can see that a good many of them are doing exceptionally well in the Anglo-Saxon educational system when we have an inestimable number of so-called Anglophones who can barely express themselves in English.
Well said @ Ras Tuge. I am proud of our Francophone brothers for their brilliance in Education. We Anglophones should learn from them and stop being jealous foolishly.
@ Njangi, please do yourself a favour and look up the definition of Anglo-Saxon; NO CAMEROONIAN IS AN ANGLO-SAXON!
Ras Tuge, English is not the first spoken language anywhere in CMR. Pidgin is even more popular than English in CMR. Cuz of this, it is not strange to find that some Cmr’ians don’t speak it fluently. Why should they even? French and English has divided us so bad, it is a pity. I am for the idea that we create our own language and use it as our official language. Any other language should be a bonus.
Congrats to this hard working lady. It is not by error she is where she is today. To be the first black lady? Wow, not even black European. With a country like ours, we will keep suffering from brain drainage.
French is dead in africa
So who is really an Anglophone?
Who is really an Anglophone? It depends on context.
For example, in American society, for the most part, when they want someone who is “bilingual”, they’re usually referring to someone who speaks both English and Spanish. That’s the American context. That doesn’t mean that in a general sense a bilingual is only a person who speaks English and Spanish.
So lay your context and you will get the appropriate response.
Firstly, I did not make any reference to ‘bilingual’. Describing the American context is not made more relevant by the mention of yet another rather obscure concept named bilingual. Secondly, I would like you to justify why context should be a principle when the definition of ‘Anglophone’ is stated with clarity by the English themselves.
If you insist on contextualizing the concept, then do us a favor and attempt the case of Cameroon in relation to Olivette Otele.
Ngon Beti
We have to be explicit in the current context.
I approve your message
Congratulations professor!
Only on the European or Western Hemisphere brilliance is purely by merit. The whiteman is non tribal enough to acknowledge the brilliance of a black woman in the heart of Whiteman country.
She would have never become a professor in Cameroon because she Maybe of the wrong tribe or wrong gender or she refused to sleep with a male hippo called university professor.
If she had been of Bamileke origin even worse she will never never never become a professor in Cameroon.
An Anglophone is a non starter at the bottom of the food chain it will just not happen.
The lesson for us tribal Africans is that in 300yrs we will still have no roads , portable water, electricity, hospitals etc unless we learn to reward hard work not tribes just like the whiteman does.
Nya Lum,
You can continue cooking food for your delusional warriors while your so-called Francophone sisters are exposing themselves authoritatively and gaining global acclamation.You are hereby encouraged to continue with your bush war, meanwhile the world is celebrating this milestone which could have been you at the centre! You are struggling to bring local tribal politics. In your despondency, you are lamenting about your poor choices in life, as you struggle to justify the ‘generosity of spirit’ of the same nation that you accuse of betraying you. That same nation which is today crowning and honoring a sister whom you have grown to despise with all types of false accusations of culpability. That same sister whom you contribute ardently in raising funds for her slaughter! Shame on you
Mad rambler. The house negro Otele just like you has been rewarded for specializing in European history. She knows nothing about my history, the congo monkey eater’s history or the history of the black Equatorial gaulist heats usurping popular power from Equato Guinea through Gabon, Congo and the Bulu Camerounese Republic. sheep goat.
Oh, you have a history! Who would have imagined?! So tell us what you are doing in the bushes in Cameroon… Have you stopped defending your Anglo-Saxon heritage? Pitiful loser! Get a book and learn how to read! Francophone woman dan put you to shame.
Ras, your response to Lum’s post is based on ur impression about her and her previous right ups, not her response in relation to this article which is not fair. Lum is right. Had it been in CMR, Otele will not achieve near to what she has achieved in Europe because of what our country is. If I may ask you, why is Atanga Nji Paul a minister? Was he appointed based on merit? Women are very hard working, and a lot of them are very educated. Yet, how many of them are ministers, governors, CEOs etc in CMR?
Congratulations @hypocrite shameless terrorist Looser waisting time labelling yourself Anglophone…These are real cameroonians making the country great despite the corrupt regime..
The italian city of venice was built on the fortunes made in selling glass beads in the african continent .So if anyone gets to go there consider it African wealth made.The trade in glass beads was so lucrative that only murano island was given the right to produce ( so taxes would definately be collected) them .This trade was i think over a 400 year period from 12 th to 16 th century.Ive only ever read about it less than a month ago in a italian newspaper .Yes Bikutsi all Cameroonian schools should delve into the histories but without whats the modern day situation, it can be twisted out of context especially in religious schools ,so unless parents discuss those lessons and give their agreed versions of local history at the same time theres no back up .Universities are bad at this.
@Ras Tuge, You are so dumb. You don’t even know how the university system works and how promotions are awarded in the UK. Firstly she is specialised in European history and its colonisation. She studied in France so no link with Anglosaxon education. We have Chinese teaching in UK universities with proximate English. She is promoted for her knowledge. Do you know how many UB graduates are professors all over the World? Is it because nobody writes about them? Man you are really Dumb
Ras Banga,
Keep falling over yourself because a foreign country enabled an African to achieve excellence on its soil, while you tear down your own university in your own backyard. I thought you were against everything foreign! Extended drug use has rendered you flaccid. You have some ancestral links to Douala and French shouldn’t be your bednoir. Why not prove your mettle ? A confused envious prick, pouring shame on UB, while celebrating what the white world does!