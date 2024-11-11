Ventures Platform-backed MDaaS begins Francophone expansion with Cameroon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

TechCabal | MDaaS, a healthcare startup with 16 diagnostic clinics in Nigeria, has opened its first clinic in Cameroon, marking its entry into Francophone Africa. The move is part of the startup’s strategy to mitigate exposure to Naira volatility and boost revenue.

“We’re scaling rapidly in Nigeria—we did over 16,000 patient visits last month—but we realised that we needed to diversify from a single country considering everything going on in Nigeria,” said Oluwasoga Oni, MDaaS CEO.

Founded in 2017, MDaaS provides X-rays, ultrasounds, and fully automated lab tests at its network of clinics across Nigeria. It also partners with 20 affiliate clinics using its proprietary tech platform, extending its reach to 26 states. The startup claims profitability in Nigeria, where customers pay upfront for services.

“What’s different about us is that we not only provide these services ourselves but we also install and handle everything, including the tech. Our tech is so good—it’s our secret sauce—which means we can coordinate at scale,” Oni said.

MDaaS chose Douala, Cameroon’s economic capital, as its entry point into Francophone Africa due to its bilingual environment (English and French) and strong demand for healthcare services. According to the World Health Organisation, public services in Douala are limited, concentrated in the city centre, and largely provided by the private sector.

“We went to Cameroon and visited other diagnostic centres and we noticed that the customer service culture could be improved. We observed that processes happened much slower—for example, if you did a test, you had to physically return to collect your results. These are issues we’ve already solved in Nigeria,”