Cameroon Announces Squad for AFCON 2025 Qualifiers Against Namibia and Zimbabwe

Cameroon’s head coach, Marc Brys, has unveiled his 26-player squad for the crucial 5th and 6th matchdays of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers. The list was announced at a press conference held by the Cameroon Football Federation.
The Indomitable Lions will face Namibia in Johannesburg on November 13, 2024, before hosting Zimbabwe in Yaoundé on November 19. Despite speculation, Karl Toko-Ekambi from Al Ettifaq was not called up, and FC Porto forward Danny Namaso is unable to join due to administrative issues.
The squad welcomes fresh talent from France’s Ligue 2: Wilitty Younoussa (23), a defensive midfielder from Rodez, and Arthur Avom (19), an attacking midfielder from Lorient, who has impressed with four assists this season. Defender Darlin Yongwa, also from Lorient, rejoins the team, adding strength to the defensive line.
TotalEnergies AFCON Qualifiers Morocco 2025 5th and 6th Matchdays
Namibia vs Cameroon
November 13, 2024 – Johannesburg
Cameroon vs Zimbabwe
November 19, 2024 – Yaoundé
List of Call-ups
Goalkeepers
- Simon Ngapandouetnbu
- Simon Omossola
- André Onana
Defenders
- Christopher Wooh
- Jackson Tchatchoua
- Enzo Flavien Boyomo
- Nouhou Tolo
- Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui
- Jean Charles Castelletto
- Guy-Marcelin Kilama
- Darlin Yongwa Ngameni
- Fai Collins
Midfielders
- André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
- Carlos Baleba
- Yvan Neyou Noupa
- Martin Hongla
- Arthur Avom Ebong
- Wilitty Younoussa
Forwards
- Christian Bassogog
- Bryan Mbeumo
- Boris Enow
- Frank Magri
- Vincent Aboubakar
- Patrick Soko
- Nicolas Brice Moumi Ngamaleu
- Georges Kevin Nkoudou Mbida
Head Coach: Marc Brys
