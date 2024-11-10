Cameroon Announces Squad for AFCON 2025 Qualifiers Against Namibia and Zimbabwe

Share Facebook

Cameroon’s head coach, Marc Brys, has unveiled his 26-player squad for the crucial 5th and 6th matchdays of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers. The list was announced at a press conference held by the Cameroon Football Federation.

The Indomitable Lions will face Namibia in Johannesburg on November 13, 2024, before hosting Zimbabwe in Yaoundé on November 19. Despite speculation, Karl Toko-Ekambi from Al Ettifaq was not called up, and FC Porto forward Danny Namaso is unable to join due to administrative issues.

The squad welcomes fresh talent from France’s Ligue 2: Wilitty Younoussa (23), a defensive midfielder from Rodez, and Arthur Avom (19), an attacking midfielder from Lorient, who has impressed with four assists this season. Defender Darlin Yongwa, also from Lorient, rejoins the team, adding strength to the defensive line.

TotalEnergies AFCON Qualifiers Morocco 2025 5th and 6th Matchdays

Namibia vs Cameroon

November 13, 2024 – Johannesburg

Cameroon vs Zimbabwe

November 19, 2024 – Yaoundé

List of Call-ups

Goalkeepers

Simon Ngapandouetnbu

Simon Omossola

André Onana

Defenders

Christopher Wooh

Jackson Tchatchoua

Enzo Flavien Boyomo

Nouhou Tolo

Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui

Jean Charles Castelletto

Guy-Marcelin Kilama

Darlin Yongwa Ngameni

Fai Collins

Midfielders

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Carlos Baleba

Yvan Neyou Noupa

Martin Hongla

Arthur Avom Ebong

Wilitty Younoussa

Forwards

Christian Bassogog

Bryan Mbeumo

Boris Enow

Frank Magri

Vincent Aboubakar

Patrick Soko

Nicolas Brice Moumi Ngamaleu

Georges Kevin Nkoudou Mbida

Head Coach: Marc Brys