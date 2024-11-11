FECAFOOT Still Awaits English Green Light for Danny Namaso

Share Facebook

FootBoom | The FECAFOOT (Cameroon Football Federation) remains in wait for the certificate of change of sporting nationality for Danny Namaso, reveals an internal source within the organization. This situation is blocking the player’s participation in matches for the Indomitable Lions, despite the persistent interest from coach Marc Brys.

The eligibility process for Namaso to join the Cameroon national team faces administrative hurdles. According to our source, FIFA is still awaiting the official document from the English Football Association (FA) to validate this change of sporting nationality, a procedure that has been dragging on for several months.

“The process needs to be initiated by the player himself through his federation of origin,” explains our informant. “We have already made several follow-ups with the FA, but we are still waiting for their response.”

This situation is not new. During the era of Rigobert Song, FECAFOOT tried to integrate Namaso for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Despite obtaining a Cameroonian passport, the file remained stalled at the English federation level.

The player, who is regularly featured in Marc Brys’s preliminary lists, thus sees his international future still hanging in the balance, dependent on the response from his federation of origin.