Where to Catch the Cameroon vs. Kenya Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier Live

October 10, 2024 Leave a comment

Tomorrow, on October 11, 2024, Cameroon and Kenya will face off in the Group Stage of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying round, taking place at Stade Omnisport de Douala in Cameroon. This matchup is eagerly anticipated by fans as both teams compete for a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The action promises high-energy play, especially on Cameroon’s home turf.

For those eager to watch the game live, here is where to tune in based on your location:

  • Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1, AfriqueCRTV Sports
  • France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, myCANAL, beIN Sports MAX 5
  • Germany: sportdigital LIVE
  • Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
  • Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE

This live coverage will keep fans at the edge of their seats as they follow the qualifying journey to one of Africa’s premier football tournaments. Whether you are in Cameroon or tuning in from afar, this match is not to be missed!

