Cameroon-Kenya Match: Samuel Eto’o Donates 500 Tickets to Students

FootBoom | The president of the Football Federation visited the Saint Benoit College in Yaoundé on September 9, 2024.

Approximately 500 students from the Catholic institution will have the opportunity to experience the live encounter between Cameroon and Kenya on Friday, October 11, 2024, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Omnisport Stadium. Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation, made a visit to the college. After greeting a crowd upon his arrival in the college courtyard, the former captain of the Indomitable Lions engaged in discussions with the school officials. Before departing, the renowned striker made a generous gesture.

The Fecafoot president “donated 500 entry tickets to students who wish to attend the match between Cameroon and Kenya this Friday, October 11, 2024, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Omnisport Stadium. Parents must confirm their child’s participation through a written note by Friday morning,” the school principal informed. Reverend Father Jacques Katchire Konan clarified that buses will be available to transport students from the college to the stadium after classes and back to the college after the match.

Apart from this generous donation, Samuel Eto’o expressed his support for a student running for the presidency of the college cooperative. During this visit, the footballer delivered a message to the young students: “I didn’t have the chance to pursue extensive studies to become a respectable man… Take your studies seriously because your future depends on it.” According to media sources, the four-time African Ballon d’Or winner also donated 10 million CFA francs to the school.

The match between Cameroon and Kenya is part of the third round of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. It will kick off at 5 PM Cameroon time. Both teams share the top spot in Group J with four points each, followed by Zimbabwe with 1 point. Namibia remains at zero points after two matches.

To secure victory against Kenya, the national team is also counting on the support of spectators. In a statement, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon called on Cameroonians to come out in large numbers to support them at the stadium and help drive them to victory at the summit of Mfandena.