Zambian Pastor James Sakala is Dead after being buried Alive

VENAS NEWS | A pastor by name James Sakala from Zambia was buried alive by his church members as he promised them that he will resurrect in 3 days just like Jesus Christ.

The pastor, who commands a huge congregation chest thumped that he has supernatural powers to keep him alive for three days.

Convinced by his courage, the congregation dug a grave and buried him.

After three days, his church members went digging his grave just to find him dead. The pastor was dry like old sugarcane.

He is the owner of Sakala Zion church In Zambia.

May his soul rest in Peace.